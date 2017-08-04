posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 4th, 2017 at 3:14 pm

This weekend is going to bring an unexpected twist on ‘Chandrakanta’ when Veer would shockingly reveal Chandrakanta that he didn’t marry her because he loves her but this happened because he knew she is a threat to his mother and that she wants to cast negative spell on his mother, Iravati. Veer will express how his mother is everything for him and he would go to any extent ensuring her safety.

In a series of events Chandrakanta will eventually get to know how Iravati is using her step son, Veer for her own good. She would know why Veer has been pushed into wrong doings ever since his childhood without his knowledge.

Many more revelations would happen in the two episodes coming up this weekend.

There will also be a new entry on the show. Is he/she going to bring another danger for Chandrakanta?

Who is the person, what’s going to happen next?

Know everything by tuning in Sat-Sun at 8 PM!​