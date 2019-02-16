posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 16th, 2019 at 3:15 pm

Like every episode, tonight too on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the contestants are up to a series of stunts that are challenging, daring and ones that give them (and you) an adrenaline rush. Be it jumping off the cliff, performing a task with reptiles et cetera, this weekend too, the contestants are all set to face their fears! Here’s a quick glimpse of what’s in store for these guys this weekend!

#1 If you think this week Rohit Shetty is going to be a little easy on the contestants, you’re mistaken! He’s here with stunts that are thrilling than ever!

#2 While stunts are something that will take place anyway, the contestants never compromise on their time to relax a little, motivate each other or even sit together and laugh out loud!

#3 This weekend is all about testing the strengths and weaknesses of contestants through tasks that are nothing but deadly!

#4 Also, it includes facing the fear of reptiles and insects that crawl all over your body while your focus is to just stay in there and finish what you’ve been asked to!

#5 Lastly, how fast a collector are you when the task involves ice cubes to make your body super numb? Is this challenging enough for you?