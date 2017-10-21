posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 21st, 2017 at 4:31 pm

A week full of fights, mind games, emotions and celebrations came to an end. Tonight it will be all about weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan.

Arshi, Sapna, Luv, Puneesh and Vikas were the most talked about housemates this week and we simply can’t wait to know what Salman Khan has to say to them.’

Do watch the superstar interact with the housemates once again. One of those being Salman asking Hina whether Vikas during his captaincy was right asking housemates to work properly or else they would be nominated. Another one watching Luv Tyagi being asked to sit on the bull.

The highlight this weekend would be Arshi and Hina’s wrestling on the Sultaani akhaada. The two ladies are already not in good terms these days, things would flair up even more during the competition and this part for sure shouldn’t be missed.

Who else would be grilled by Salman Khan, who will get justice? And most importantly who will have to leave the Bigg Boss house this weekend?

Watch everything tonight and tomorrow on WEEKEND KA VAAR