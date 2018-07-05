What is JD's game plan?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 5th, 2018 at 1:12 pm

This week on Tu Aashiqui, JD plans to get Pankti to his mansion alone and makes sure that the other family members do not interfere with his work. At the mansion, JD threatens Pankti to do as he says or else she will lose Ahaan forever. 

Pankti decides to abide by JD's demands to save Ahaan and the other members of the family. He orders her to dance for him post which he gives her a choice to save either Ahaan or Sheetal. Pankti now has to make a choice between the two options. 

What will Pankti do now? Stay tuned to Tu Aashiqui from Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

 

