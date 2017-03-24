What is 'Duets Challenge' all about?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 24th, 2017 at 3:55 pm

 Rising Star has brought a new surprise every week, and so the coming weekend will be no less!

 

IMG_2126
 
This time it’s ‘Duets Challenge’, wherein two singers/ groups would be paired and sing the same song together. The interesting bit is, the performance of each singer that will affect the other, for example if a particular singer doesn’t sing well can become the reason for the eviction of his/her partner along with him.
 

At the same time one’s performance which is exceptionally well can work in favor of his/her partner too. Well, one can make out from the recent promos that every singer may not be comfortable with every other performer; hence this can create a big challenge for them to sing in sync and understanding with the other.  But as this would be decided by the makers, we just need to wait and watch the exclusive pairings of the singers in the upcoming weekend.

 

So this is certainly going to be thrilling, isn’t it?

 

Hold on to your seats! As Rising Star is coming with another powerful weekend!

 

We bet your wait would be totally worth!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with