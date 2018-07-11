What happens when Saumya meets Super nani?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 11th, 2018 at 5:01 pm

Harak sets Saumya’s saree on fire but Harman comes to her rescue. Later, Varun invites the Harak family over for Surbhi's surprise birthday party. Harman introduces a trainer to Saaya and other Kinnars and asks them to start the process of making toys. In the party, Varun apologies to Surbhi in front of everyone but Surbhi pays no heed to his apology. Harman later talks to Varun and tries to out the issue between Surbhi and him. Surbhi's pregnancy is revealed and Dadi asks Saumya to stay away from the family so that Surbhi's child is not born as a transgender. 

 

IMG_9099

 

 

After the party, Saumya and Harman reach home late and Harak doesn't let them inside the house which gives them a chance to spend some quality time together. The next day, Varun threatens to expose Saumya's secret if Surbhi doesn't forgive him, and Harman files a case against Varun to teach him a lesson. Preeto's mother a.k.a super nani visits the house and she takes an instant liking to Saumya. But, what will happen when super nani comes to know about Saumya's identity. 

 

IMG_9102

 

 

Stay tuned to Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Will Roop and his sisters like the groom-to-be?

Will Roop and his sisters like the groom-to-be?

Will Colonel be able to trace Naina?

Will Colonel be able to trace Naina?

Ahaan Proposes to Pankti

Ahaan Proposes to Pankti

Are Zoya and Aditya moving on?

Are Zoya and Aditya moving on?

The Photography Session We've All Been Through!

The Photography Session We've All Been Through!

You Might Also Like

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Dev 2

Dev 2

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Bepannah

Bepannah

Connect with