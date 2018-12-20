What happens when Malishka meets the housemates?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 20th, 2018 at 5:35 pm

After winning the ticket to finale, Surbhi's joy has no bounds. While she breaths without any stress, the others were put in the danger zone of eliminations this week. With the game intensifying every minute, tonight is when we add another fun twist to the game. It’s time for the BB Radio task where we present to you Mumbai ki rani Malishka! Just like her show, she’s here to add some spice in the Bigg Boss 12 House and we promise you, it’s going to be nothing but fun!

 

 

IMG_5293

 

 

In tonight’s episode, the entire nation will get a chance to speak to their favourite contestant in the house. From questioning them about their game strategy, their relations in the house, to the contestants they like or dislike; it’s safe to say that you’re in for a lot of fun tonight. Starting off with Dipika and Romil, Somi and Deepak and finally to Sreesanth and Karanvir, gear up for tons of entertainment and even revelations! Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for all the masala!

 

IMG_5303
 
 

 

IMG_5372

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-20 at 10.15.50 am

 

 

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Is Niyati going to solve it all?

Is Niyati going to solve it all?

Time for some mean and personal statements?

Time for some mean and personal statements?

The game is changing!

The game is changing!

The big race to finale!

The big race to finale!

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

Roop and Shamsher in trouble?

You Might Also Like

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with