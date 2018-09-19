posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 19th, 2018 at 6:32 pm

After a series of eventful moments between Jai and Aadhya, this week starts with the duo going on air! With speculations of the two of them being in a relation, Jai assures Aadhya of clearing them all. While things are now settled between Jai and Aadhya, Samrat has a plan of his own. He morphs Jai’s voice to sabotage Aadhya’s image. Aadhya feels betrayed but Jai seems to be unaware of this. How is Aadhya going to react to this?

In a sequence going forward, we also see Jai and Aadhya becoming friends on the internet, unknowingly. We also see them texting each other very often where Jai asks Aadhya to be his friend. Before she can answer his question, her laptop breaks down, leaving Jai waiting for an answer. Does life take a different turn from here? Does this internet friendship lead to something?

Find out more on Internet Wala Love from Monday to Friday at 7 pm.