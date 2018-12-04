posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 4th, 2018 at 6:19 pm

With the ongoing BB school bus task, the contenders are competitive and want the task to go their own way. Amidst all of these, we see Deepak and Surbhi constantly taunting Dipika and the fame she comes with. After a lot of comebacks, Dipika walks away and breaks down. Will Bigg boss take any action against this?

Tonight is also when we experience a serious brawl between Rohit and Sreesanth over the task. Rohit is seen taunting and instigating Sreesanth about giving up in the task again which leads him losing his temper. Rohit and Sree are constantly arguing and arguing to a level where they’re about to get violent! Does this bring out the worst in them?

Lastly, a small misunderstanding makes its way to a big argument between Romil and Somi which upsets Romil a lot. Is this a test of Somi and Romil's friendship?