posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 7th, 2018 at 1:33 am

Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be a total dhamaal as the cast of an upcoming movie ‘Aiyaary’ will visit the Bigg Boss house! The actors starring in the movie, Manoj Bajpai, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet will all be there.

Epic moment would be to see Salman Khan dancing with the entire cast on the popular Bhojpuri number ‘Lollipop’!

Manoj Bajpai and Sidharth Malhotra will also surprise the housemates by entering the house. They will be taking the housemates in the garden area and will introduce a game to them. As per the game, each housemate would sit on a gym ball and aim at kicking the footballs having faces of other housemates, each football will have face of one housemate, while they will have to save the footballs having their own faces. The kicked football should reach the pit or the goal placed in the garden. The four footballs that reach the pit first will lose the game.

The activity looks quite interesting and each one plays the game really well! However who are the lucky two who win this task will be known in tonight’s episode!

Stay tuned for the same!

Also click here to know more about the nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!