posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 14th, 2017 at 11:31 pm

We saw Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Arshi in the katghada this weekend. These housemates not only were answerable to the accusations on them but also had to prove where they went right and wrong in front of Salman Khan.

Hilarious bit was to see Hiten and Arshi sit on the love chair, jokingly being called as the most talked about couple in the house this week, when initially Salman’s hint was clearly on Puneesh and Bandgi who have actually started liking each in the Bigg Boss house and everyone knows it too.

Sunday’s episode of weekend ka vaar will be even more exciting as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestants Rithvik Dhanjiani and Ravi Dubey, the duo who gave us some of the most hilarious moments on that show will be entering the Bigg Boss house and will be seen involving the gharwaalez in a task!

Interesting bit would be to see their reaction after meeting Hina who was also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Shilpa and Arshi will get into yet another conflict during the task.

What happens exactly? And more importantly, who out of Jyoti, Sshivani and Sapna will say bye-bye to the Bigg Boss house?

Watch everything on Weekend Ka Vaar this Sunday at 9 PM!