Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan fires Arshi for being disrespectful towards Shilpa.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 9th, 2017 at 3:26 pm

Weekend Ka Vaar is here! And the ‘Vaar’ on the housemates will be more evident in tonight’s episode!

 

So the host, Salman Khan will be back in his fabulous andaaz and he would take some serious class of the housemates tonight! Especially if we talk about the current captain in the Bigg Boss house, Arshi Khan, Salman seems very upset with her.

 

NPH_6749

 

 

Salman immediately questions her on her changed colors after being appointed as the captain and how she has been misbehaving with co-housemate Shilpa Shinde. Salman also clears how Shilpa didn’t do anything wrong when Arshi’s father  had come to the house and says that it’s just a mere imagination what she is thinking.

 

 

Arshi gets severely criticized for whatever she said to Shilpa when the latter’s mother had come for a visit.

 

 

Arshi in her response says that amidst all of this Shilpa’s mistakes are being overlooked! Shilpa got teary-eyed.

 

 

What has Salman Khan to say on it?

 

To know tune in for tonight’s episode!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with