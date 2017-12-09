posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 9th, 2017 at 3:26 pm

Weekend Ka Vaar is here! And the ‘Vaar’ on the housemates will be more evident in tonight’s episode!

So the host, Salman Khan will be back in his fabulous andaaz and he would take some serious class of the housemates tonight! Especially if we talk about the current captain in the Bigg Boss house, Arshi Khan, Salman seems very upset with her.

Salman immediately questions her on her changed colors after being appointed as the captain and how she has been misbehaving with co-housemate Shilpa Shinde. Salman also clears how Shilpa didn’t do anything wrong when Arshi’s father had come to the house and says that it’s just a mere imagination what she is thinking.

Arshi gets severely criticized for whatever she said to Shilpa when the latter’s mother had come for a visit.

Arshi in her response says that amidst all of this Shilpa’s mistakes are being overlooked! Shilpa got teary-eyed.

What has Salman Khan to say on it?

To know tune in for tonight’s episode!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!