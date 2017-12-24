posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 24th, 2017 at 3:18 pm

Tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will be thoroughly entertaining! As the housemates would not only be seen celebrating Christmas eve with dashing host, Salman Khan but would also get involved in a fun activity.

Salman Khan shares that the housemates will get to hear some Vaar waale statements that the housemates made for others and then that particular housemate will guess the name and then put a spray as a Vaar on those housemates.

The first statement is for Vikas and Priyank and a housemate made a statement about them saying “Peecha hi nahi chhodte yeh ek dusre ka, lovely couple!” Vikas guesses it could be Luv or Puneesh and goes ahead spraying on Puneesh’s face.

Then Salman tells Shilpa that someone commented about her that “Wo chahti thi ki hum fek den unka anda fir wo bichari dikhegi, unko sabse acchi tarah se victim play karna aata hai.” Shilpa says it could be Vikas and takes the revenge by spraying on his face.

Hina gets to hear that someone said “Maine bohot suna tha isske bare mein, badi smart hai yeh”, Hina guesses it could be either Vikas or Shilpa.

Who actually quoted that statement about Hina? Do you remember? If no then watch the exclusive episode tonight to know whether these statements were taken lightly by the housemates or things turned the other way around!

