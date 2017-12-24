Weekend Ka Vaar: Popular singer, Mika Singh becomes the Santa for the Bigg Boss housemates!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 24th, 2017 at 3:58 pm

The Christmas couldn’t get any better after singer, Mika Singh enters the Bigg Boss house singing jingle bells in Punjabi andaaz!

 

mi4

 

 

The housemates get truly delighted to see him!

 

Mika Singh dressed as Santa also gets several Christmas gifts for the housemates and when they see that they giggle as every gift depicts or relates to something about that housemate.

 

mi1

 

 

Wouldn’t the Christmas celebration be incomplete without the songs? Especially after having such renowned singer in the house?!

 

 

So Mika engages them all in a fun game, he sings one song at a time and asks who the housemates would want to dedicate this song to!

 

mi2

 

 

The housemates have good fun and dance with the singer as they become part of this activity.

 

 

One must certainly not miss the game Mika Singh plays with Salman Khan on stage tonight! Well, it’s too good to be missed!

 

 

Stay tuned tonight for Weekend Ka Vaar!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

