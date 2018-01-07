Weekend Ka Vaar: Nominated housemates to count their own votes given by the janta!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 7th, 2018 at 1:43 am

In the semi-finale weekend, each activity that will take place in the Bigg Boss house will be too crucial for housemates!

 

21

 

 

A new twist awaits  the housemates on the Sultani Akhada too! As Salman Khan welcomes Puneesh and Akash on the Sultani Akhada, he mentions that the face-off between the two would be different from other days. As Puneesh and Akash are tied together in a manner that their backs face each other, Salman instructs that each one will have to face their individual flags. This means if one tries reaching out to his flags the other would be pulled against his own flags.

 

23

 

 

Finally the crucial moment arrives. Salman Khan announces that the ballet box that contains the votes given by the public during the mall activity would be counted by the nominated housemates themselves. This means that each housemate would count the number of votes they received and mention the count in the card and put it inside the envelope having their individual names. This totally stuns the housemates!

 

22

 

 

Salman clearly instructs them all not to tell anyone the number of votes they have received until he asks them to do so!

 

27

 

 

Wouldn’t you want to know the housemates who are the lucky ones tonight and the one who isn’t?

 

29

 

 

Click here to know what happened when the cast of the upcoming movie 'Aiyaary' came on Bigg Boss 11.


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with