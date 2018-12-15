posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 15th, 2018 at 12:44 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss Season 12, two of the coolest actors enter the house for a quick task that’s all sorts of interesting. Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas who have gone inside the house to meet the contenders get them to engage in a fun task based on the concept of their new show. The task was based on completing the sentence based on gender bias. With ever contestant coming up and giving an answer, this task is something you have to see!

The second leg of the episode features the one and only Bauaa Singh a.k.a Shahrukh Khan who reunites with his buddy Salman Khan for the promotion of his upcoming film Zero. The Housemates are equally excited to meet King Khan and we cannot wait to see how this Weekend ka Vaar turns out to be!

Are you as excited as us? Tune in to Weekend ka Vaar tonight at 9 pm sharp only on COLORS to know more.