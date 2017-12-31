posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 31st, 2017 at 3:54 pm

It’s going to be a special Weekend Ka Vaar tonight, and for obvious reasons, its New Year ’s Eve!

The fantastic part about tonight’s episode will be to see Salman Khan shaking a leg on stage on a mashup of his songs, we bet you would feel like dancing too! Therefore it’s a must watch!

The game of Sultani Akhada will go on a new level, Salman will call it Maha Akhada and this time all the housemates would be part of this competition and be divided into two teams. Watch to know the games rules tonight.

Last but not the least to mention Balraj Syal is entering the Bigg Boss house tonight to spill some laughter around. He would be showing some pictures of each housemate having funny expressions and then would go on explaining what they must be thinking while this picture was being taken. The embarrassment on looking funny would be quite evident on the faces of these gharwaalez.

Do not miss the last Weekend Ka Vaar of this year tonight!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!