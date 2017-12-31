Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates to compete on 'Maha Akhada' tonight.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 31st, 2017 at 3:54 pm

It’s going to be a special Weekend Ka Vaar tonight, and for obvious reasons, its New Year ’s Eve!

 

The fantastic part about tonight’s episode will be to see Salman Khan shaking a leg on stage on a mashup of his songs, we bet you would feel like dancing too! Therefore it’s a must watch!

 

IMG_8270

 

 

The game of Sultani Akhada will go on a new level, Salman will call it Maha Akhada and this time all the housemates would be part of this competition and be divided into two teams. Watch to know the games rules tonight.

 

akhaa1

 

 

Last but not the least to mention Balraj Syal is entering the Bigg Boss house tonight to spill some laughter around. He would be showing some pictures of each housemate having funny expressions and then would go on explaining what they must be thinking while this picture was being taken. The embarrassment on looking funny would be quite evident on the faces of these gharwaalez.

 

akhaa3

 

 

akhaa2

 

 

Do not miss the last Weekend Ka Vaar of this year tonight! 


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with