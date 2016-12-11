posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 11th, 2016 at 11:47 am

With every passing week, Weekend ka Vaar is getting more and more exciting. Tonight, it reaches an all new level as a variety of acts are presented for our pure ‘Manoranjan’!

Salman’s rocking performance

We all look forward to Salman’s performance every week, don’t we? Tonight he grooves to ‘Dholiya’ adding a full on ‘Punjabi Tadka’ to the entertainment quotient.

Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza stars on Bigg Boss 10

Another highlight of tonight’s episode is CNB Taaza team that presents funny acts and takes us on a laughter ride. Krushna and Sudesh don the character of Swami Om and Monalisa respectively. Krushna as Swami Om is simply hilarious and he pokes fun at Swami Om peeing in the mug. Sudesh, as Monalisa, dances around to Bhojpuri number and he is absolutely entertaining. Bharti and Krushna also put up a cutely funny act as two school kids visiting the Bigg Boss 10 set.

Aamir, the Mentalist creates magic

Tonight we get to see a truly wonderful act by Aamir who can read a person’s mind. Right from guessing the name on Salman’s mind to breaking a glass jug with the power of mind, all his acts are so unbelievable.

For all this and a lot more, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 Weekend ka Vaar tonight at 9PM!