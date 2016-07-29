posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 29th, 2016 at 6:42 pm

Dheeraj Dhoopar who is currently portraying the role of Prem in Sasural Simar Ka and Vinny Arora of Udann fame are all set to get hitched by November this year.

The lovebirds met for the first time on the sets of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. It has been six beautiful years of their relationship which will soon culminate into a marriage. The wedding will reportedly be held in Delhi.

We can already hear them singing "I, toh go crazy ke jab vajde Punjabi Wedding Song."



Super Congratulations to the lovely couple.