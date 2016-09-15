Wearing Smiles on JDJ9 - Shakti Arora

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 1:57 pm

Shakti Arora, who has been performing well on JDJ9 but has seen constant trial when it comes to the elimination, hasn't backed down from his efforts and hardwork.

IMG_6324

Even though he hasn't made it as the top performer, he has kept his pace steady. 
In this challenge week he will be joined by the uber cool contortionist, Aditya wearing a smile broader than ever. It is circus time on Jhalak with Shakti and Aditya.

IMG_6290

And it was full on entertainment act. Right from the expressions to the presentation to the concept everything about the performance was really interesting.  

IMG_6299

 All thanks to Aditya's rubber like flexibility that the act got an extra edge. Super-lil-star was the zing factor in this playful performance. 

IMG_6316
shakti

Watch JDJ9 at 10PM, to see the chhota recharge Aditya with Shakti Arora.

 

 

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with