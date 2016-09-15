posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 1:57 pm

Shakti Arora, who has been performing well on JDJ9 but has seen constant trial when it comes to the elimination, hasn't backed down from his efforts and hardwork.

Even though he hasn't made it as the top performer, he has kept his pace steady.

In this challenge week he will be joined by the uber cool contortionist, Aditya wearing a smile broader than ever. It is circus time on Jhalak with Shakti and Aditya.

And it was full on entertainment act. Right from the expressions to the presentation to the concept everything about the performance was really interesting.

All thanks to Aditya's rubber like flexibility that the act got an extra edge. Super-lil-star was the zing factor in this playful performance.

