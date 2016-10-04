posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 4th, 2016 at 10:23 pm

The uber cool and a hit favourite amongst the youngsters, Siddharth Nigam, will give a trail blazing performance, fitting for the entry of a superstar.

Siddharth, who is a national level gymnast and also has played the role of young Ashoka on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, displayed an outstanding act.

Brilliant lifts and a well timed choreography won him much adulation.

The spectacular trio of- dance partner Vaishnavi and Choreographer- Vivek made them fiery-fantastic combo.

Check out what he has to say about being a part of JDJ9...

‘Zordaar-Dhamakedaar’ shuruvaat on JDJ9 for this lad. Tune in at 10PM to see his power-packed act on JDJ9.