posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:03 pm

The uber cool and stunningly hot VJ Bani has been an inspiration to many. She will now be seen on Bigg Boss Season 10

We bring to you some unknown facts about fabulous VJ Bani...

VJ Bani’s real name is Gurbani Judge.

Bani made her Bollywood debut with Aap Ka Surroor.

Muffins and Pancakes are Bani’s favourite food.

Bani is an absolute fitness freak.

Bani loves getting tattooed.

Bani aspired to become an artist once.

Flamboyant Bani has tremendous passion for travelling and riding bikes.