We bet you didn't know this about Rohan Mehra

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:43 pm

The sweet and charming Rohan Mehra has been a heart throb amongst the young girls. He is now going to be seen competing for Bigg Boss Season 10 trophy.

We bring to you some interesting facts about this young man...

 

 

Rohan is an accomplished National level table tennis player and also enjoys playing cricket.

 

 

Rohan admits to being a gadget freak.

 

 

Since Rohan hails from the north, his love for food is inevitable but he relishes Butter Chicken more than anything else.

 

 

The film Sixteen marked Rohan’s Bollywood debut.

 

 

Rohan loves travelling and wants to be a globe trotter.

 

 


