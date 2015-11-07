posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:59 pm

The bold and courageous Rahul Dev is a well known model and a Bollywood actor too. We will now see him on our television screens as one of the Bigg Boss Season 10 celebrity.

Here are some interesting facts about Rahul Dev...

Rahul Dev started his acting career with the movie Dus.

Rahul Dev is a fitness freak.

Rahul was the first Indian to be featured on the London edition of GQ magazine.

In his school days, Rahul was exceptionally good at playing cricket and was even coached by former Indian Cricketer Gursharan Singh.

Rahul is well known for his portrayal of negative roles and has also been nominated for the Filmfare Best Villian Award for his movie Champion.