posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 11:09 pm

Monalisa is one the most sought after Bhojpuri actress. Monalisa will now be one of the housemates for Bigg Boss Season 10.

Here are some interesting facts about Monalisa...

Monalisa’s actual name is Antara Biswas.

Monalisa is an extremely talented dancer.

Monalisa made her Bollywood debut with 'Blackmail' starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

Monalisa is called the Item Queen of Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa is can fluently speak in 5 languages- Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri.