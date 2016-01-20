We bet you didn't know this about Monalisa

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 11:09 pm

Monalisa is one the most sought after Bhojpuri actress. Monalisa will now be one of the housemates for Bigg Boss Season 10.

Here are some interesting facts about Monalisa...

 

 

Shoots ready for "PAWAN RAJA"😊😊

A photo posted by monalisa antara biswas (@monalisaantra) on

 

Monalisa’s actual name is Antara Biswas.

 

 

What's say..?

A photo posted by monalisa antara biswas (@monalisaantra) on

 

Monalisa is an extremely talented dancer.

 

 

Good morning peeps 😊

A photo posted by monalisa antara biswas (@monalisaantra) on

 

Monalisa made her Bollywood debut with 'Blackmail' starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

 

 

#instapost #instapic #picoftheday #selfie #1kfollowers #happy #love #you #all #my #fans #yours #monalisa 😊

A photo posted by monalisa antara biswas (@monalisaantra) on

 

 

Monalisa is called the Item Queen of Bhojpuri film industry.

 

 

Hello......😊

A photo posted by monalisa antara biswas (@monalisaantra) on

 

Monalisa is can fluently speak in 5 languages- Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with