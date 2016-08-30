We bet you didn't know this about Lopamudra Raut

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:41 pm

The gorgeous Lopamudra Raut  is perfect example of beauty with brains. Raut will be one of the inmates for the current season of Bigg Boss.

Here are some interesting facts about the stunning diva...

 

 

Life is good 😘😘 Gown: @nalandda Jewellery: @gehnajewellers1 Fashion Director: @kavs1977

A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

 

Lopamudra Raut recently made us proud by winning the title of second runner-up at Miss United Continents 2016.

 

 

Hola India .. Love from Ecuador

A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

 

Many aren’t aware that Lopamudra is an Engineer by profession.

 

 

Lopamudra is multi- talented and loves singing.

 

 

Visit to San Domingo .. Stachilas !!! This was incredible one ! #Ecuador #lopamudraraut #missunitedcontinents

A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on

 

Raut is an ardent traveller.

 

 

Lopa is a complete foodie and loves trying new cuisines.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with