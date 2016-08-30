posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:41 pm
The gorgeous Lopamudra Raut is perfect example of beauty with brains. Raut will be one of the inmates for the current season of Bigg Boss.
Here are some interesting facts about the stunning diva...
Lopamudra Raut recently made us proud by winning the title of second runner-up at Miss United Continents 2016.
Many aren’t aware that Lopamudra is an Engineer by profession.
Lopamudra is multi- talented and loves singing.
Raut is an ardent traveller.
Lopa is a complete foodie and loves trying new cuisines.
