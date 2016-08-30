posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 9:41 pm

The gorgeous Lopamudra Raut is perfect example of beauty with brains. Raut will be one of the inmates for the current season of Bigg Boss.

Here are some interesting facts about the stunning diva...

Life is good 😘😘 Gown: @nalandda Jewellery: @gehnajewellers1 Fashion Director: @kavs1977 A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Oct 15, 2016 at 4:59am PDT

Lopamudra Raut recently made us proud by winning the title of second runner-up at Miss United Continents 2016.

Hola India .. Love from Ecuador A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Sep 21, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

Many aren’t aware that Lopamudra is an Engineer by profession.

Lopamudra is multi- talented and loves singing.

Visit to San Domingo .. Stachilas !!! This was incredible one ! #Ecuador #lopamudraraut #missunitedcontinents A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Sep 18, 2016 at 7:49pm PDT

Raut is an ardent traveller.

8 days to go !!! Jacket: Vero Moda, Jewellery : Micare Dress: Esha Thirani Sethi @Officialeshasethithirani styled by @kavs1977 and team @dipteeagarwal @suvidhishah A photo posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Aug 30, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

Lopa is a complete foodie and loves trying new cuisines.