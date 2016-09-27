We Bet You Didn't Know This About Ki And Ka

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 27th, 2016

What happens when a bold business woman becomes the breadwinner and her man pitches to play the house-husband, a twist turns into a love tale. 

Meet Kia and Kabir in Ki and Ka!

 

But first, let's get to know a few interesting tid bits about the film.

 

Pehli Baar

This is the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been paired on screen.

1

 

Mr and Mrs Bachchan

After a really long time the duo appears in a cameo in this film. Still as charming and adorable. 

7

 

 

What's cooking? ... Good Looking!

Arjun Kapoor took things to the next level when he learnt how to cook for his role of 'house-husband'

2

 

Look who is back!

Paresh Rawal's extremely talented wife Swaroop Sampat will be seen on screen after 14 years! Phew, we missed you!

6

 

Remix Ka Zamaana Hai

Meet Bros remixed Yo Yo Honey Singh's famous 'High Heels' song for this film. No wonder our feet can't stop tapping to his peppy number.

 

4

 

Tune into Colors on 2nd Oct at 1PM and 4PM to meet this fantastic jodi!


﻿

