What happens when a bold business woman becomes the breadwinner and her man pitches to play the house-husband, a twist turns into a love tale.

Meet Kia and Kabir in Ki and Ka!

But first, let's get to know a few interesting tid bits about the film.

Pehli Baar

This is the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been paired on screen.

Mr and Mrs Bachchan

After a really long time the duo appears in a cameo in this film. Still as charming and adorable.

What's cooking? ... Good Looking!

Arjun Kapoor took things to the next level when he learnt how to cook for his role of 'house-husband'

Look who is back!

Paresh Rawal's extremely talented wife Swaroop Sampat will be seen on screen after 14 years! Phew, we missed you!

Remix Ka Zamaana Hai

Meet Bros remixed Yo Yo Honey Singh's famous 'High Heels' song for this film. No wonder our feet can't stop tapping to his peppy number.

