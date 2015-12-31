We bet you didn't know this about Karan Mehra

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:19 pm

The smart and dashing Karan Mehra has won several hearts on the television screen. He will now be a part of Bigg Boss Season 10.

We bring to you some unknown facts about this talented actor...

 

 

Karan Mehra was a model before he took up acting.

 

 

Early morning flight to Jodhpur and now 4 hrs drive to Bermer ✈️🚘 here I come 😊

A photo posted by Karan Mehra (@karanhunt) on

 

Karan has studied acting at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

 

 

Karan has also been a student of fashion designing at National Institute of Fashion Technology. He wanted to become a fashion designer.

 

 

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the film Saajan.

 

 

Changing times 😇

A photo posted by Karan Mehra (@karanhunt) on

 

Karan has assisted Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma  on four films.

 

 

Karan met his wife, Nisha Rawal on the sets of a film where he was the stylist and she was playing the lead actress.


﻿

