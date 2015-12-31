posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:19 pm

The smart and dashing Karan Mehra has won several hearts on the television screen. He will now be a part of Bigg Boss Season 10.

We bring to you some unknown facts about this talented actor...

Karan Mehra was a model before he took up acting.

Karan has studied acting at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute.

Karan has also been a student of fashion designing at National Institute of Fashion Technology. He wanted to become a fashion designer.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the film Saajan.

Karan has assisted Rajkumar Hirani and Ram Gopal Verma on four films.

Karan met his wife, Nisha Rawal on the sets of a film where he was the stylist and she was playing the lead actress.