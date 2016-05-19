posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:41 pm

The attractive and suave Gaurav Chopra has charmed plenty with his personality. Gaurav will be one of the housemates on Bigg Boss Season 10.

Here are some interesting facts about this dynamic man...

#newchallenges #comingup #imready A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

Gaurav has appeared in the Hollywood film Blood Diamond.

#anotherone have a #superb #sunday sending u #love #rustom #screening A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Aug 14, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Gaurav loves to act in plays and doing theater is a perfect retreat for him.

#walk Good night/ good morning, #mylovedones :) A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:05pm PDT

During shooting, Gaurav loves to perform the stunts himself.

#just A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Aug 1, 2016 at 11:15am PDT

Gaurav has been a student of NIFT and is a professional designer.

#georgia I send u #love.. #goodmorning to all #mylovedones here.. If it ain't real love, it's nothing.. Nothing A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Jul 7, 2016 at 5:34pm PDT

Gaurav loves to wear perfumes by Mont Blanc or a Japanese brand called as Issey Miyake.

#life moves on.. #leave the past behind #look at today . Just #today. A photo posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on May 19, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Gaurav Chopra has represented India in an International dance reality show .