posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 16th, 2016 at 10:41 pm
The attractive and suave Gaurav Chopra has charmed plenty with his personality. Gaurav will be one of the housemates on Bigg Boss Season 10.
Here are some interesting facts about this dynamic man...
Gaurav has appeared in the Hollywood film Blood Diamond.
Gaurav loves to act in plays and doing theater is a perfect retreat for him.
During shooting, Gaurav loves to perform the stunts himself.
Gaurav has been a student of NIFT and is a professional designer.
Gaurav loves to wear perfumes by Mont Blanc or a Japanese brand called as Issey Miyake.
Gaurav Chopra has represented India in an International dance reality show .
Recommended
Post Your Comments