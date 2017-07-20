posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 20th, 2017 at 1:35 pm

The story of ‘Kasam’ has got even more exciting post the leap of seven years. We simply love those sequences where Tanya and Natasha share some loveable father-daughter moments together with Rishi and Abhishek respectively.

The track is getting better now as both Tanuja and Rishi are aware of each other’s new life and people associated with them. Amidst all the sadness for Rishi and Tanuja staying apart, feeling the pain for each other; the little girls, Natasha and Tanya keep them going. The little girls have won our hearts with their innocence and cuteness too.

Seems like Abhishek Khurrana aka Amit Tandon shares a great rapport with his on-screen daughter Natasha. They both have real fun even during breaks!

Don’t believe us? Check out the videos below and you would know why we say so.

When you get to "workout" during work and use co-actors as weights @shivika.rishi #kasam #balaji #onscreenfun Video credit to @itsmekratika 😉 A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

This young generation...they think they know everything😉😆😚 #onset #masti #kasam #balaji #sheisadorable @shivika.rishi A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

And one picture of both the father-daughter jodis!

The 4 Rocky Balboa's of TV👊👊👊👊 @sharadmalhotra009 @shivika.rishi #kasam #balaji A post shared by Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Love it?

Then tune into 'Kasam' Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!