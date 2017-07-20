We bet these videos of Amit Tandon from 'Kasam' with his on-screen daughter will make your day!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 20th, 2017 at 1:35 pm

The story of ‘Kasam’ has got even more exciting post the leap of seven years. We simply love those sequences where Tanya and Natasha share some loveable father-daughter moments together with Rishi and Abhishek respectively.

 

The track is getting better now as both Tanuja and Rishi are aware of each other’s new life and people associated with them. Amidst all the sadness for Rishi and Tanuja staying apart, feeling the pain for each other; the little girls, Natasha and Tanya keep them going. The little girls have won our hearts with their innocence and cuteness too.

 

 

Seems like Abhishek Khurrana aka Amit Tandon shares a great rapport with his on-screen daughter Natasha. They both have real fun even during breaks!

 

Don’t believe us? Check out the videos below and you would know why we say so. 

 

 

 

 

And one picture of both the father-daughter jodis! 

 

 

Love it?

 

Then tune into 'Kasam' Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


