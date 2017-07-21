posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 7th, 2017 at 4:15 pm
‘Kasam’ has one of the most intense love stories and as per the current plot the relation of Tanuja and Rishi still remains tense.
But you have no idea what happens behind the scenes actually! When the cast come out of their characters they ensure to have oodles of fun!
Tricking someone or playing pranks are some of the best stress busters of these actors, and some of them are so hilarious that they remain etched in the memories of everyone on the sets.
You will be thrilled to see the recent videos when Kratika, Sharad and Amit had great fun while shooting.
Have a look how these actors played pranks on each other!
So, had a good laugh? Leave your comments in the below space.
