posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 13th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

India Banega Manch is all about incredible talents and the courage to dream big even amidst challenging circumstances.

We have seen many extraordinary talents of Indian citizens on the show since last few weeks. Every week is exciting as we know we will get to see something fresh, something hatt ke each day and that’s the USP of India Banega Manch, keeping its viewers totally hooked in anticipation.

Be ready as the coming weekend will be a total treat, as we are going to have Salman Khan along with brother Sohail Khan being part of one of the episodes! The two brothers will be seen together in an upcoming movie called 'Tubelight.' Salman Khan will be seen not just getting astonished to see the hunarbaaz on the show but one of the participants will make him laugh uncontrollably.

Now hasn’t someone said that laughter is the best medicine? Well, this is not it, many more surprises await in the episode and you can’t miss it for anything!

We bet you would be looking forward to watch the episode!

Take a look at some of those moments below -

Tune in on Sat & Sun at 9 PM to watch the latest episodes!