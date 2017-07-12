Want to know who all would be performing at IIFA this year?

IIFA, called as International Indian Film Academy Awards 2017 has been the most awaited event of the year!  The award function is creating a lot of buzz since last couple of months also because it is happening for the very first time in New York this year!

 

The who’s who of the B-town have already reached New York to attend the award function happening between 13th to 16th of July this year.

 

Superstars have already started the promotions for the event.

 

Come, let us have a look at few celebrities who would be performing on stage at IIFA this year.

 

Cute-Katrina-Kaif-Wallpapers

 

Katrina Kaif

 

Latest Shahid Kapoor Photo in Beard Look

 

Shahid Kapoor

 

salman-khan-3

 

Salman Khan

 

varun-dhawan-hd-wallpaper-free-download

 

Varun Dhawan

 

mini-New-Indian-Actress-Kriti-Sanon-Very-Cute-Hot-and-Sexy-Unseen-Image-44154-21

 

Kriti Sanon

 

A.-R.-Rahman-wallpaper-hd

 

A.R. Rahman

 

sushant-singh-rajput

 

Sushant Singh Rajput

 

actress-Alia-Bhatt-cute

 

Alia Bhatt

 

Mika-Singh_1

 

Mika Singh

 

80653e2bf21ec7fea28c5def1fd3be06--hd-wallpaper-wallpapers

 

Diljit Dosanjh

 

neeti-mohan-wallpaper-hd

 

Neeti Mohan

 

download

 

Kailash Kher

 

Mohit-Chauhan

 

Mohit Chauhan

 

There would be many more celebrities who are going to amaze you at IIFA this year!

 

Tune in on 16th of July at 7 PM!

 

 

 


﻿

