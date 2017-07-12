posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 12th, 2017 at 3:15 pm
IIFA, called as International Indian Film Academy Awards 2017 has been the most awaited event of the year! The award function is creating a lot of buzz since last couple of months also because it is happening for the very first time in New York this year!
The who’s who of the B-town have already reached New York to attend the award function happening between 13th to 16th of July this year.
Superstars have already started the promotions for the event.
Come, let us have a look at few celebrities who would be performing on stage at IIFA this year.
Katrina Kaif
Shahid Kapoor
Salman Khan
Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon
A.R. Rahman
Sushant Singh Rajput
Alia Bhatt
Mika Singh
Diljit Dosanjh
Neeti Mohan
Kailash Kher
Mohit Chauhan
There would be many more celebrities who are going to amaze you at IIFA this year!
Tune in on 16th of July at 7 PM!
