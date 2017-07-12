posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 12th, 2017 at 3:15 pm

IIFA, called as International Indian Film Academy Awards 2017 has been the most awaited event of the year! The award function is creating a lot of buzz since last couple of months also because it is happening for the very first time in New York this year!

The who’s who of the B-town have already reached New York to attend the award function happening between 13th to 16th of July this year.

Superstars have already started the promotions for the event.

Come, let us have a look at few celebrities who would be performing on stage at IIFA this year.

Katrina Kaif

Shahid Kapoor

Salman Khan

Varun Dhawan

Kriti Sanon

A.R. Rahman

Sushant Singh Rajput

Alia Bhatt

Mika Singh

Diljit Dosanjh

Neeti Mohan

Kailash Kher

Mohit Chauhan

There would be many more celebrities who are going to amaze you at IIFA this year!

Tune in on 16th of July at 7 PM!