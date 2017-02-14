posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 14th, 2017 at 3:59 pm

Rising Star came back once again with yet another power packed third episode on Saturday. Singers of various age groups participated.

There were total eight performances for the evening. However, this time the wall rose only for five of them.

Here, are the wall raisers from the third episode of the LIVE singing reality show –

1. Ayesha and Abhipsha – The episode started with a bang when the duo chose Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ as a challenge! Experts, especially Shankar Mahadevan was so overwhelmed by the performance that he came on stage immediately after their singing got over. They received 93% of votes.

2. Das Vegas – This duo got total 82% of votes after their wall went up. They sang 'Mayya Mayya', and everyone including experts couldn't help themselves but continuously cheered for them as they performed.

3. Maithili Thakur – received the highest number of votes in the episode. As she started singing 'Bhor Bhaye', within seconds she got showered by the votes for her exceptional singing. Maithili nailed the competition on Saturday evening by receiving 94% of votes.