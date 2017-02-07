Wall Raisers From The Second Episode Of Rising Star Were Absolutely Stunning!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 7th, 2017 at 12:27 pm

Rising Star has come up with an incredible concept which is absolutely refreshing and engaging for the Indian crowd. The Indian audience has shown keen interest to know how the performers go live on television as they perform, and the very fact that they can see their own faces on the giant wall as they vote for the performers they like!

Exactly this is how the second episode of Rising Star was like. One could watch the episode without batting an eyelid, as every moment was so engrossing!

It was playback singers’ special episode, and there came eight performances last night. Every performer tried to give their best.

Here are the seven wall raisers from last night’s episode –

1. Ankita Sachdev – She sang ‘Jiya Jale Jaan Jale’from the movie Dil Se. She received 96% of votes. The highest of all.

a

2. M.L. (Manda Laxmi) GAYATRI & M.V.Sl.S.S. SHRUTI – The two sisters raised the wall with their singing and got 90% of votes.  They sang Jiya Jiya Re fused with a Carnatic song.

f

3. Ankita Kundu – The 14 year old singer from Bangalore received a standing ovation from the three experts with 93 % of votes. She sang Lag Ja Gale

e

4. Vibha Saraf – From Kashmir, and a singer by profession sang ‘Zara Zara mehekta’ impressed the audience and the experts and the wall went up for her as well.

b

5. Ameya Datte – Received 94% of votes in total, and a warm hug by Monali Thakur, the singer presented the song ‘Maai teri chunariya lehraayi’.

c

6. Sheuli Sammadar – is a music teacher from Kolkata, she received 93% of votes for the song ‘Jhallah Wallah’.

d

7. Anita Bhatt – won the hearts, as the wall went up for her song ‘Laila Main Laila’

g


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with