posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 20th, 2017 at 3:31 pm

Saturday night got extremely melodious to have some great singers spilling the colors of their talents all around, on Rising Star stage. The episode was a real entertainment, as the competition got tougher from the third week of LIVE auditions.

The fifth episode had a total of eight performances, out of which five contestants could raise the wall for themselves.

Have a look at them in case you missed watching them perform –

Niazi Nizami Brothers – They came from Delhi and gave a powerful performance on the song ‘Bhar do jholi meri’. The experts got mesmerized with the song and loved it to the core. They earned 89% of votes in total.

Shreyasi Bhattacharya – The 20 year old made everyone get drowned in her melodious voice. She sang ‘Hai Rama’ from the movie Rangeela. She got a total of 94% of votes, added by showers of compliments by the experts.

Bannet Dosanjh – The lad from Jalandhar, Punjab who is a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh sang ‘Challa’. He won the hearts of the crowd instantly; the judges were all praises for his singing. Bannet got 93% of votes.

Piyush Pawar – who came from Rajasthan became a tough fight for the future for other contestants on Rising Star. The singer presented the song, Abhi mujh mein kahin. A big fan of Sonu Nigam, the youngster impressed everyone and got total 94% of votes.