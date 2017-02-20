Wall Raisers From The Fifth Episode

Saturday night got extremely melodious to have some great singers spilling the colors of their talents all around, on Rising Star stage. The episode was a real entertainment, as the competition got tougher from the third week of LIVE auditions.

 

The fifth episode had a total of eight performances, out of which five contestants could raise the wall for themselves.

 

Have a look at them in case you missed watching them perform –

 

Niazi Nizami Brothers – They came from Delhi and gave a powerful performance on the song ‘Bhar do jholi meri’. The experts got mesmerized with the song and loved it to the core. They earned 89% of votes in total.

Shreyasi Bhattacharya – The 20 year old made everyone get drowned in her melodious voice. She sang ‘Hai Rama’ from the movie Rangeela.  She got a total of 94% of votes, added by showers of compliments by the experts.

Bannet Dosanjh – The lad from Jalandhar, Punjab who is a big fan of Diljit Dosanjh sang ‘Challa’. He won the hearts of the crowd instantly; the judges were all praises for his singing. Bannet got 93% of votes.

IMG_6002Piyush Pawar – who came from Rajasthan became a tough fight for the future for other contestants on Rising Star. The singer presented the song, Abhi mujh mein kahin. A big fan of Sonu Nigam, the youngster impressed everyone and got total 94% of votes.
IMG_6038Ankona and Niharika – The two friends from Kolkata sang ‘Pinga’ and made their mentor proud of them by getting 78% votes by India.
