Wall Raisers from the Eighth Episode

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 28th, 2017 at 1:01 pm

Rising Star concluded it’s final leg of LIVE audition rounds last night with some amazing talent on display and fine entertainment. Things are getting real interesting and tense as we now enter a new phase of the competition where aspiring singers will have to maximise their efforts to impress the experts and India. The performers will have to push past the 90% mark to raise the wall instead of 70% as the competition gets fierce. We had some stunning performances last night that wowed India as the audition rounds came to an end. Here are the performers who raised the wall –

 

1. Rakshita Suresh from Mysore started the night with a grand performance as she sang ‘Dil Mera Muft Ka’. The experts and audience were impressed and the wall was lifted with 94% of votes coming in, the highest of the episode.

Rakshita Suresh

2. Dharmendra Nayat from Jaipur sang ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and received 92% of votes as the wall was raised with the experts praising his determination to pursue a career in music despite others trying to discourage him. Shankar Mahadevan was especially impressed.

Dharmendra Nayat

3. Sayani Palit from Kolkata was the highlight of the episode as she was showered with applause and praises from the experts after the wall went up. Monali Thakur was moved to tears and Shankar Mahadevan went on to say that she has been the best singer on the show so far. She garnered 93% of votes.

Sayani Palit

4. Vikram & Group, a Gujarati folk group from Ahmedabad ended the night on a very high note as they delivered an extraordinarily energetic performance of the song ‘Shubhaarambh’. They collected 92% of votes to become wall raisers. The experts danced and cheered for them.

Vikram & Group

This marks the end of the audition rounds and we move on to a more exciting phase as contestants try to outperform each other in a face off round on the big stage. Stay tuned as things get heated up and the show turns the excitement meter up a notch next weekend!

 


