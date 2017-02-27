posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 27th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Rising Star has reached the fourth and the last week of its LIVE auditions. The show is getting better after each passing episode, and so is the challenge which has reached another level. Last night’s episode clearly proved that the show will not be just another one; wherein the performer can easily cross one level after another.

The time has come when one would be minutely judged even more, and will have to prove their worth for being on such a fine platform. Nobody could have imagined before that the magnanimous wall will now not be raised once the contestant crosses 70% mark, but 90%!

Yes, the competition was extremely challenging for the eight contestants who performed last night. Taking the show more seriously, each one tried to nail it. However, out of eight only one contestant could cross the mark of 90%.

Deblina Nath – The 13 year old teenager from Kolkata, won the hearts by singing ‘Yeh mere dil pyaar ka deewana.’

Another sign which tells us how interesting this show can get!