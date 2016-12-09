'Wajah Tum Ho' Team visits the Bigg Boss 10 house!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 9th, 2016 at 2:44 pm

Tonight, the Wajah Tum Ho cast surprises the housemates by visiting the Bigg Boss 10 house. Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary and Sana Khan walk in to the house as the title song of the film plays in the background.

 

Who is your ‘Wajah’ to stay in the Bigg Boss 10 house? Asks Sana

 

The ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ team has a cute task for the housemates. Each housemate has to give out the name of their ‘Wajah’ to be on the Bigg Boss 10 house and feed them a brownie.

 

The task gets rather heart- to- heart and contestants are smiling from cheek to cheek to know that they are making it a good experience for each other.

 

Rahul’s reason is Lopamudra. He says she is annoyed with him and has cried because of him, so he wants her to eat the brownie. Lopamudra acknowledges this with her cute smile and eats the brownie.

 

On the other hand, Lopamudra’s reason to be in the house is Rohan. She is quite excited to feed him the brownie.

 

It’s no surprise that Bani and Gaurav are each other’s ‘Wajah’ to be in the house and Gaurav goes on to saying, ‘Wo jaisi hai mujhe acchi lagti hai.’ Now that’s really cute, isn’t it?

 

Surprisingly, a new equation seems to be forming in the house, between Manveer and Nitibha as they feed each other the brownie and acknowledge each other’s importance.

 

All this cuteness and the happy times in Bigg Boss house are definitely not to be missed! Do tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to watch the housemates express their feelings for each other with such joy.


