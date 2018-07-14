posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 14th, 2018 at 10:24 pm

This week on Naagin 3, we see Bela and Jaimini becoming friends. Vishakha, in the meantime comes to meet Bela and reminds him to kill Mahir. Anu calls Kuhu and involves her in the plan of muh dikhayi for villagers. RJ tells everyone about the ritual and rushes to get ready.

Going further, Jamini asks Bela to go to bhole baba temple with her. Mahir comes there and they go away to get ready for muh dikhayi. The family arrives with Bela at the muh dikhayi. We see Vish sneaking into house only to find everyone at the haveli quickly rushes away. Later, a been-wala (snake charmer) starts playing the been and Vishakha and Bela convert into Naagin however, but no one sees it. Everyone finds it a very boring function where Kuhu walks out making pregnancy excuse. In the room, Vishakha converts into Bela and is with Mahir. What happens next?

Stay tuned to Naagin 3 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Colors.