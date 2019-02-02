posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 2nd, 2019 at 6:16 pm

This week on Naagin 3, Sumi is in for multiple moments that will leave her stunned. She sees Vishakha’s spirit in front of her but continues to argue with her for the naagmani. Vish pays no attention to her and eventually moves from there. Sumi then follows her by calling her name. Everybody in the house listens to her and come out of their respective rooms. A concerned Kuhu even stops her to ask what she was looking for.

Later, they all reach a spot where Bela questions Sumi. She asks her if this was her guilt which was making her see Vishakha everywhere. Sumi is now stressed and is seen screaming. Everyone in the house is now scared after they come to know about Sumi seeing Vishakha’s ghost. They even suggested her to leave the house! Is Sumi’s plan failing? Or has Vish really come back for revenge? Tune in to Naagin 3 tonight at 8 pm to know it all!