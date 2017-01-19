posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 1:49 pm

The housemates had a ball of a time during the wedding of Monalisa and Vikrant in the Bigg Boss house. Over last couple of days everyone in the house simply forgot about their personal worries and inhibitions at least for some time.

Like it is said that ‘All good things come to an end’, Vikrant a day after the wedding is asked to leave the Bigg Boss house. Which means; he would need to wait until he re-unites with his new wife once the show gets over. Obviously Monalisa feels that he could stay for some more time but being wise everyone knows it’s a reality show and he would need to leave.

Vikrant while leaving asks his wife not to weep. The housemates along with Mona come to see him off at the main gate. Later Manveer and Manu are seen teasing Mona telling, good she got married to Vikrant. Manveer jokingly says guess if she were married to Manu she would be in the wrong hands. Everyone around bursts into laughter.

Watch the full story tonight at 10:30 PM!