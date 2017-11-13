Vikas & Shilpa's reconciliation irked Akash on Bigg Boss 11, read to know why!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 13th, 2017 at 1:03 pm

On last Weekend Ka Vaar we saw how Shilpa and Vikas reconciled after the latter saw Shilpa weeping alone. Vikas encouraged Shilpa saying she is a strong woman and she should remain that way. Vikas also added saying he doesn’t like weak Shilpa, rather he wants to see her as one woman who keeps the entire Bigg Boss house together which she has been doing till date.

 

IMG_4378

 

 

Shilpa replied saying she will be fine but even Vikas should remain the same and not behave badly.

 

Seeing the two reconcile, things didn’t go down too well with Akash. Akash showed his agitation on this, he said the two can go to any extent to win the show. He also added that they both are doing these things for footage.

 

IMG_4381

 

 

Akash remained unstoppable as he talked, he said both Shilpa and Vikas know that they’ve been caught hence none of them is uttering a word and that their truth is out in front of everyone in the Bigg Boss house.

 

IMG_4365

 

 

Puneesh supported Akash saying the duo fist showed hatred followed by friendship and love.

 

Shilpa even approached Akash, but Akash said that now she will just be a formal friend to him.

 

What will eventually be Shilpa and Vikas’s response? And what irked Akash?

 

Do watch the drama unfold tonight.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with