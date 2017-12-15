Vikas and Hina get to see what others in the Bigg Boss house think about them.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 15th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Hina stated she lost all the leftover respect for Shilpa after she saw the footage where the latter was seen imitating and making fun of Hina after her boyfriend left the Bigg Boss house. Hina seemed hurt by this act.

 

14

 

 

She also said how some people spoke ill about her in the past referring her celebrity status.

 

9

 

 

Vikas was also shown few clips through which he got to know several truths about the housemates which remained hidden from him before. Majorly in one of the footage, Hina, Priyank and Luv are seen talking against Vikas. Hina is also heard saying Vikas is neither good nor bad.

 

19

 

 

Vikas was totally taken aback by this! What will be his next move after this?

 

 

Watch tonight!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with