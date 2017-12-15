posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 15th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

Hina stated she lost all the leftover respect for Shilpa after she saw the footage where the latter was seen imitating and making fun of Hina after her boyfriend left the Bigg Boss house. Hina seemed hurt by this act.

She also said how some people spoke ill about her in the past referring her celebrity status.

Vikas was also shown few clips through which he got to know several truths about the housemates which remained hidden from him before. Majorly in one of the footage, Hina, Priyank and Luv are seen talking against Vikas. Hina is also heard saying Vikas is neither good nor bad.

Vikas was totally taken aback by this! What will be his next move after this?

Watch tonight!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!