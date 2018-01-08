Vikas and Hina get into an argument with Shilpa on Bigg Boss 11.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 8th, 2018 at 1:44 pm

The argument began after Hina discovered that Shilpa has already cooked something she said earlier she wouldn’t and later she cooked it without informing. Shilpa said she cooked because she felt like.

 

19

 

 

Shilpa further said she also made parathas, to which Vikas interrupted and said it wasn’t her but he who made the parathas. Shilpa said she was the one who did the stuffing bit and Vikas gives reasons why she had to do it.

 

 

Vikas and Hina who already seemed miffed with Shilpa got into a debate with her. Shilpa told Hina that she made parathas for Hina in the morning which was still kept.

 

18

 

 

Hina taunted that Shilpa makes extra so that the people can have stale food next day, Shilpa sarcastically responded saying “Yes, people have been eating stale food all this while.”

 

22

 

 

Hina also said that there is a change in behavior of Shilpa as the season is about to end.

 

The fight doesn’t end here. Wouldn’t you want to know what happens next?

 

Stay tuned tonight. Read everything about tonight's BB Press Conference by clicking here!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with