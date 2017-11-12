Vidya Balan to make the Bigg Boss housemates groove tonight!

Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be thoroughly entertaining tonight as the multi-talented actress, Vidya Balan who is coming up with her latest film ‘Tumahri Sulu’ is going to make her presence in the Bigg Boss house.

 

In the movie, Vidya is playing a radio jockey and so even in the Bigg Boss house she is going to delight and entertain the housemates with her voice playing an RJ and involving them in a fun task.

 

v2

 

 

Shilpa and Vikas who will also be sitting next to her during this will be seen having a ball of time with the actress.

 

Vidya would also be seen asking questions from the housemates and as per her promise would be playing a song of her choice dedicating to the housemates.

 

v3

 

 

Especially the naagin dance by Sapna and Arshi is a must watch!

 

 

You must look forward to the interesting questions Vidya will be asking!

 

 

Do not miss tonight’s episode!


