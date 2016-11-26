Vidya Balan, Gautam Gulati and Mandana Karimi on Weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 26th, 2016 at 1:31 pm

Tonight, there’s a lot on Weekend ka Vaar to look forward to. The super talented actress Vidya Balan will bring in with her some exciting twists to Bigg Boss 10. To know what these twists are, you will have to tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM!

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 02

 

PIC 03

 

And then, guess who will join Salman Khan to give the contestants a piece of their mind? Bigg Boss 8 winner and a heartthrob of many, Gautam Gulati and the beautiful Bigg Boss 9 finalist Mandana Karimi visit the Bigg Boss set and chat with the housemates.

 

PIC 30

 

Here’s what they have to say to them…

 

Mandana criticizes Gaurav about being image- conscious. She points out that Gaurav continuously tells Bani to ‘Watch what she’s saying’. To which Gaurav responds saying that he is in front of a camera and that he has a certain image. So he will always try and maintain it till the end of the show. Mandana then says that he comes across as rather boring. Gautam adds that Bani is putting her heart in the game.

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 28

 

Will this reprimanding from Mandana make Gaurav change his stand in the house? What are the twists that Vidya Balan is talking about? For all this and a lot more, tune in tonight to Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 10 at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with