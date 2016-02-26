posted by Admin, last updated on February 26th, 2016 at 12:23 pm

Viacom18, India’s fastest growing entertainment conglomerate today announced its new exclusive Hindi Movie Channel “Rishtey CINEPLEX”. Delivering on Viacom18’s vision of enriching, engaging and entertaining Indian viewers, the new movies destination “Rishtey CINEPLEX” is set to emerge as a powerful mass entertainment offering under the Rishtey brand name.

The first Hindi movie channel from the house of Viacom18, Rishtey CINEPLEX will offer a holistic entertainment experience with multi-genre films including latest audience favorites like Bajirao Mastani, Airlift, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, still to be released and the eagerly awaited Force2, Kapoor and Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and many more from the network’s wide library of blockbuster movies. The channels launch further paves the way for new film acquisitions to offer quality film-based entertainment and big television premieres to viewers.

Commenting on the launch, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO – Viacom18 said, “With the launch of Rishtey CINEPLEX, we are entering the large Hindi movie genre thereby filing a pivotal whitespace and offering a holistic Hindi entertainment ecosystem from our stable. At Viacom18 we are committed to continuously strengthening our portfolio across genres, languages and age groups. Rishtey CINEPLEX is a key milestone in that journey.

He further added “The movie channel will bolster the networks reach across India and help us dial-up our engagement levels with our viewers. Rishtey CINEPLEX will also enable us to offer 360-degree value to our advertisers creating more opportunities for on-air promotions enabling optimization of ad inventory across the network”.

Raj Nayak, CEO – COLORS & RISHTEY said, “We have scripted a great success story for brand COLORS with it being extended into regional languages and English entertainment. Each of these channels has helped us cater to an intrinsic viewer demand. We are now all set to give impetus to brand Rishtey with the launch of our exclusive Hindi movies channel. Rishtey CINEPLEX that will help us fortify our Hindi entertainment portfolio. With the best in films and entertainment lined up, we are confident that we will be able to strengthen audience affinity with Rishtey CINEPLEX”.

Rishtey CINEPLEX marks the extension of Viacom18’s diverse portfolio which already operates successful Hindi general entertainment channels like COLORS, COLORS HD and Rishtey, a bouquet of regional entertainment channels – COLORS Marathi, COLORS Gujarati, COLORS Bangla, COLORS Kannada, and COLORS Oriya and an English entertainment channel – COLORS Infinity. Rishtey CINEPLEX will soon launch on Indian television.