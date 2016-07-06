Very Happy in My Heart, Dil Dance Maare Re!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 6th, 2016 at 9:03 pm

While most of us are halfway into the week, fidgeting with a boring to do list, Deepika and Ranveer are giving us some serious ‘Relationship Goals’ at IIFA 2016.We can bet all our money that love is here to stay and bloom in this paradise of Filmistan Lovers.Their affection for each other isn’t a coded secret.They are scripting a whole new language of Love in B-Town.Some Spanish preview over this weekend.

We are sure you will be smiling cheek to cheek once you catch this exchange of happy hearts! Hola IIFA!

