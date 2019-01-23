posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 23rd, 2019 at 5:27 pm

This week on Shakti, the entire family is stressed because of Sohum’s fever. Harman reaches the mandir along with Preeto and Raavi to pray for Soham. Back home, Saumya and Harak receive a strange phone call informing them about a bomb in the same mandir. Both, startled and appalled, Saumya and Harak rush to the mandir. Just then Harak is confronted by Sukhwinder who tells him that there is a bomb in the coconut. Saumya saves the family and Harak starts to accept Saumya. Is this the start of something new?

Later, Harman and Saumya plan a photoshoot with the family. Seeing the entire family coming together, Varun plans to interrupt it by bringing the cops along to claim rights on his baby. To solve and get clarity on the custody, he even calls for a panchayat. A decision is then made, however, Saumya disagrees. What could this be? Will Varun take an extreme step post this?

